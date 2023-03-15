Francois Burgat: French society is moving towards Islamophobia at state level

+ ↺ − 16 px

French society is moving towards Islamophobia at the state level, Francois Burgat, a French political scientist and Arabist, Research Fellow at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at an international conference on "Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges" in Baku, Burgat noted that there are three main reasons for growing Islamophobia in France.

"France is no longer a Christian society, but a society liberated from Christianity. Another reason for Islamophobia in France is 'French-style secularism'. French society is moving towards state Islamophobia. 10 years ago, if there was a small dispute about Muslims, they would have criminalized it. France no longer criminalizes actions but thoughts,” he stated.

The French political scientist said he visited Azerbaijan for the first time. “I feel good in Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az