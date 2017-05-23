Frank-Walter Steinmeier sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

“Dear Mr President, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday – Republic Day”, Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the Azerbaijani president in his congratulatory letter.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. About two hundred years ago, the first Schwobe immigrants settled in the territory of the present-day Azerbaijan. These jubilees will encourage us to develop and expand bilateral relations between our two countries. I would like to welcome Azerbaijan's readiness to build its relations with the European Union on a new foundation through the negotiations on a new partnership agreement. Germany will remain Azerbaijan's reliable partner in this regard.

Please accept my best wishes for you and for peace and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan”, the letter reads.

News.Az

