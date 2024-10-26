Freddie Freeman’s historic grand slam secures Dodgers’ game 1 victory over Yankees

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium , Freddie Freeman delivered a powerful grand slam in the extra tenth inning, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees, News.Az reports.

The game, which lasted over three hours, became an instant baseball classic, evolving from a pitchers’ duel into a thrilling exchange of pivotal plays. The first four innings went scoreless before both teams began trading powerful hits. Giancarlo Stanton put the Yankees ahead with a home run, but the Dodgers quickly responded, adding a run with skillfully executed strategic moves.The climax came in the tenth inning when, after Yankees manager Aaron Boone intentionally walked Mookie Betts, Freeman found himself facing pitcher Nestor Cortes. On the very first pitch, a 93-mph fastball, Freeman sent the ball soaring over the fence, making him the first player in World Series history to end a game with a grand slam."Back-and-forth moments like these are what create classics," Freeman said after the game. "And I think we made one tonight."The 2024 World Series promises to be intense and unpredictable, and Game 1 was a powerful testament to that.

