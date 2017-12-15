Free airtime to be provided for election candidates – MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amendments to the Election Code of Azerbaijan were discussed at today’s plenary session of the parliament.

Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali Huseynli, who gave information about the draft law, said that a total of 55 modifications have been offered, APA reported.

He noted that some of the amendments are related to the amendments made to the Constitution in the last referendum.

The committee chairman said at the same time that the cancellation of Articles 162, 164, 195 and 197 does not mean the cancellation of free airtime. "Free airtime for candidates in the election remains in force,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az