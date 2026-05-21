The German club were beaten in a one-sided contest as Aston Villa secured a convincing victory to lift the title at Beşiktaş Park, News.Az reports, citing Badische-Zeitung.

Despite the result, Freiburg fans acknowledged the significance of their team’s run to the final, which marked the club’s first appearance in a European final in its history. Many supporters expressed pride in the team’s overall European campaign, highlighting the achievement of reaching the decisive match.

The atmosphere among Freiburg fans remained emotional after the final whistle, with reflections focused not only on the defeat but also on the broader success of the season, which included strong performances in domestic and European competition.

Aston Villa’s 3-0 win ensured they claimed their first major European trophy in decades, while Freiburg were left to reflect on a landmark campaign that ended just short of silverware.