Freight train collides with truck in Russia’s Smolensk, sparks fire - VIDEO

A freight train collided with a truck at a railway crossing in Russia’s Smolensk region on the morning of September 26, causing multiple cars to catch fire, according to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“Fire and rescue units are working at a railway crossing near Ryzhikovo station in the Rudnyansky District. Preliminary information indicates that a freight train and a heavy-duty truck collided at around 8:00 a.m., resulting in several cars catching fire,” the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Moscow Railways reported that 18 gasoline cars derailed, and both the train driver and assistant sustained moderate injuries and were hospitalized.

The accident occurred after a truck crossed the tracks in front of an oncoming train at 7:26 a.m. between the Rudnya and Golynki stations. Despite the train driver applying emergency brakes, a collision could not be avoided.

Three fire trains and four recovery trains have been dispatched to the scene. Train service along the affected section has been suspended as authorities work to manage the aftermath.

News.Az