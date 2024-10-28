French actor Depardieu seeks delay in sexual assault trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, French actor Gerard Depardieu requested a postponement of his trial on sexual assault charges, citing health concerns that prevented him from attending.

The actor is the highest-profile figure to face accusations in French cinema's version of the #MeToo movement, triggered in 2017 by allegations against US producer Harvey Weinstein, News.Az reports, citing French media. Depardieu, 75, was expected to appear at the criminal court hearing that was due to start in Paris at 1:30 pm (1230 GMT).But just hours before the start, his lawyer Jeremie Assous said the actor would not be able to attend."Gerard Depardieu is extremely affected and unfortunately his doctors have forbid him from being present at the hearing, which is why he will ask for a postponement to a later date so that he can attend", Assous told Franceinfo.Depardieu faces charges of abuse that allegedly occurred during a 2021 film shoot. The names of the two women accusing him have not been made public.One of the plaintiffs, a set dresser now aged 55, reported in February that she had suffered sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexist insults while filming director Jean Becker's "Les Volet Verts" ("The Green Shutters") in a private house in Paris."I expect the justice system to be the same for everybody and for monsieur Depardieu not to receive special treatment just because he's an artist," the plaintiff's lawyer Carine Durrieu-Diebolt told AFP.Assous said that Depardieu's defence would offer "witnesses and evidence that will show he has simply been targeted by false accusations".He accused the plaintiff of attempting to "make money" by claiming 30,000 euros ($32,500) in compensation.The plaintiff told French investigative website Mediapart that Depardieu had started loudly calling for a cooling fan during the shoot because he "couldn't even get it up" in the heat.She claimed the actor went on to boast that he could "give women an orgasm without touching them".The plaintiff alleged that an hour later she was "brutally grabbed" by Depardieu as she was walking off the set.The actor pinned her by "closing his legs" around her before groping her waist and her stomach, continuing up to her breasts, she added.Depardieu made "obscene remarks" during the incident, she said, including: "Come and touch my big parasol. I'll stick it in your pussy."She described the actor's bodyguards dragging him away as he shouted: "We'll see each other again, my dear"."My client expects that the justice system will find Gerard Depardieu to be a serial sexual assaulter," Durrieu-Diebolt said.The second plaintiff in Monday's case, an assistant director on the same film, also alleges sexual violence.

