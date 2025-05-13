French actor Gérard Depardieu found guilty of sexual assault

+ ↺ − 16 px

French film star Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of sexual assaulting two women on a film set at a trial in Paris and given a suspended jail term of 18 months.

The 76-year-old actor was accused by the two women of groping them during work on a film in 2021. Depardieu had denied the allegations against him, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The court in Paris found that one of the women, a set designer named Amélie, had given consistent evidence while the actor's accounts had changed over time. He has also been convicted of assaulting an assistant director called Sarah.

Depardieu was not in court to hear the verdict but was instead working on a film set in the Azores.

The alleged assaults took place in September 2021 when Depardieu was making a film called Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters) about an ageing actor coming to terms with his declining powers.

This was Depardieu's first trial on sexual assault charges. Several other women have made similar allegations in the media, and an alleged rape case could come to trial in the future.

At the end of the trial in Paris in late March, prosecutor Laurent Guy said: "It's perfectly possible to be an excellent actor and a great father - and still commit a crime.

"You are not here to pass judgment on French cinema. You are here to judge Gérard Depardieu, just as you would any other citizen."

The prosecutor had asked for a suspended prison term of 18 months, as well as a €20,000 (£16,850) fine and registration on the sex-offenders' list.

Claude Vincent, representing one of the two women plaintiffs, described Depardieu as a "misogynist" and a "case-study in sexism".

But for the defence, Jérémie Assous demanded an acquittal and called the plaintiffs' team "more militants than lawyers".

"They cannot bear that there should even be a defence. They think any defence is a supplementary assault," he told the court.

The first plaintiff - a set decorator called Amélie - told the court that after a minor argument with Depardieu, he caught her between his legs and held her by the hips.

The second woman - an assistant director called Sarah - said the actor touched her buttocks and breasts through her clothes on three separate occasions.

Depardieu denied the allegations, saying only that he might have touched the women accidentally or to keep his balance.

At the end of the hearings, Depardieu said: "My name has been dragged through the mud by lies and insults.

"A trial can be a very special experience for an actor. Seeing all this anger, the police, the press. It's like being in a science fiction film, except it's not science fiction. It's life."

He thanked the prosecution and defence teams for giving him insights into how courts operate. "These lessons may be an inspiration for me one day if I get to play a lawyer," he said.

Depardieu said he had not worked as an actor for three years since the sexual allegations against him began to circulate.

However earlier this month it was reported that he had begun work in the Azores on a film directed by his friend, the actress Fanny Ardant. Depardieu is playing a magician on a mysterious island, according to media reports.

News.Az