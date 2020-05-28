French ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Republic Day.

“Today, 28th May, my thoughts go to all those who believed in and fought for the independence of Flag of Azerbaijan in 1918 and again in 1991. This independence is the cornerstone of the prosperity of your country. Like the founders of Azerbaijan, I wish you freedom, prosperity, democracy,” the congratulatory message posted on Twitter reads.

News.Az

