French ambassador to Azerbaijan regrets attack on AzTV employees in France

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon shared a Twitter publication in connection with recent attack on personnel of AzTV channel in France, News.az reports.

"I express my regret over the attack on the AzTV team. I hope that those responsible for these actions will be arrested," she said.

The employees of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (owning AzTV channel) were attacked during filming of protest rallies in France. As a result, the reporter and cameraman were injured, and the camera was taken away and broken. When the AzTV employees demanded the return of the camera, they were threatened with a weapon.

The protests began after the murder of a 17-year-old teenager who disobeyed an order of the traffic police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre in the province of Ile-de-France.

News.Az