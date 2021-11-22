French Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Aghdam (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 22, the delegation headed by the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross visited Agdam, liberated from Armenian occupation, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the part of the Aghdam district liberated from occupation Emin Huseynov tweeted.

According to Huseynov, during the visit, the guests witnessed the destroyed monuments and were told in detail about the plan for the reconstruction of the city.





