French court dismisses request to cancel pro-Israel gala in Paris

A French court has rejected a request to cancel an upcoming gala in Paris featuring Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, despite opposition from several rights groups and lawmakers, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Lawyer Rafik Chekkat from the EuroPalestine, a French non-governmental organization, said the Paris Administrative Court dismissed the bid to halt the event scheduled for Nov. 13 by the Israel Forever Foundation.Chekkat criticized the court's decision, stating that this ruling allows galas that support and finance a genocidal army and colonialism in France.Earlier, supporters of Palestine in France called on authorities to cancel the gala. They gathered at Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in the capital, demanding that French authorities block the gala organized by the Israel Forever Foundation.The demonstrators chanted slogans, including "No gala in Paris for Smotrich and his associates" and "Long live Palestinian resistance."Last month, Thomas Portes, a lawmaker from the opposition France Unbowed party, submitted an official request to the Paris Police Department to cancel Smotrich's participation in the gala.On Nov. 4, six organizations, including the French Human Rights League, issued a joint statement calling for the event to be canceled.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

