French court rejects case against Nestle's Perrier mineral water

Source: CNN

A French court rejected on Tuesday a case against Nestle's (NESN.S), opens new tab Perrier mineral water brought by a consumers group who demanded the sparking water be withdrawn from markets, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The court said there was not enough evidence of an urgent health risk or a clear violation of the law to justify such a drastic measure.


