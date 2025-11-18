French court rejects case against Nestle's Perrier mineral water
- 1040443
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/french-court-rejects-case-against-nestle-s-perrier-mineral-water Copied
Source: CNN
A French court rejected on Tuesday a case against Nestle's (NESN.S), opens new tab Perrier mineral water brought by a consumers group who demanded the sparking water be withdrawn from markets, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
The court said there was not enough evidence of an urgent health risk or a clear violation of the law to justify such a drastic measure.