French diplomats visit Baku to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of French diplomats is visiting Baku to hold talks with Azerbaijani officials aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional issues, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sophie Lagoutte wrote on her X page.

"Comprehensive and fruitful discussions today among Azerbaidjani and French diplomats : Bertrand Buchwalter, President's diplomatic counsellor for continental Europe, and Brice Roquefeuil, MFA director for continental Europe, came to Baku to discuss Azerbaijan-France relations and regional issues with Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign policy affairs department of the presidential administration, and Elchin Amirbayov, president's representative for special missions. A very positive meeting to work on our bilateral bond in the wake of the recent meetings between Ilham Aliyev and Emmanuel Macron!" Sophie Lagoutte wrote, News.Az reports, citing local media.

News.Az