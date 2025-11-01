Azerbaijani presidential aide shares video from another visit of foreign diplomats to liberated territories - VIDEO

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a video from the 20th visit of the diplomatic corps to the country’s liberated territories.

The latest visit took diplomats to the districts of Jabrayil and Zangilan, key areas located along the Zangazur Corridor.

"The 20th visit of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to liberated territories. This time destination was Jabrayil and Zangilan along the Zangazur corridor," Hajiyev wrote on X.

The 20th visit of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to liberated territories. This time destination was Jabrayil and Zangilan along the Zangazur corridor. pic.twitter.com/Bja1eElqqO — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 1, 2025

More than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations took part in the visit, organized at the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, diplomats were briefed on the progress of the restoration works and key projects carried out under the State Program on the “Great Return”.

