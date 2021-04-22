French human rights activists visit Azerbaijan's Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

French human rights activists Yassine Yakouti and Elise Arfi, accompanied by local media representatives, arrived in Azerbaijan’s Agdam city and visited the local Juma Mosque.

Yakouti and Arfi expressed regret over the destruction and vandalism traces which they saw in the city.

After Aghdam they will go to Ganja.

Aghdam city had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

News.Az