French journalists visit Jojug Marjanli village in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan`s State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs has organized a trip of French journalists to the Jojug Marjanli village, which was freed from the Armenian occupation.

Deputy head of Jabrayil District Executive Authority Tapdig Nasirov briefed the foreign media representatives on the atrocities committed by the Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, as well as mine clearance operations and construction and restoration works carried out in the village at the directions of President Ilham Aliyev, AzerTag reports.

The French journalists expressed their hope that the conflict will be peacefully solved.

The media representatives then visited a local family which has lived in Jojug Marjanli for 23 years.

In the city of Horadiz, the French journalists viewed a street, which is named after the French city of Altkirch, and visited April Martyrs' Memorial.

News.Az

