French Le Monde publishes article about Azerbaijani toddler, killed by Armenians

"Azerbaijani girl Zahra fell another victim of the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

"Armenia, which continues provocations, is directly responsible for the death of the child and her grandmother."

The due article has been posted in one of the most authoritative French newspapers - Le Monde.

"This little child and her grandmother died in an endless cycle of violence around an undeclared war. The photos that were distributed on the Internet are horrible," the article says.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the deadliest in the post-Soviet space, and has already led to thousands of deaths, the article says.

"But that's not all, because since 1994, one million Azerbaijanis fled from Karabakh, occupied by Armenia, to Azerbaijan, whose 20 percent of territory is occupied. Deadly attacks regularly occur on the frontline," the article says.

Armenia, which continues its provocation, is directly responsible for the death of the child and her grandmother - these deaths are a continuation of the obvious aggressive policy of Yerevan, in particular, against almost 4,000 Azerbaijani prisoners in Armenian camps who, due to inhuman treatment, were poisoned, tortured or killed, says the article.

"International institutions repeatedly confirmed these facts and condemned Armenia, which continues to act with impunity, despite international law. Despite OSCE warnings, Yerevan continues to Armenize Nagorno-Karabakh by carrying out ethnic cleansing and scrupulously and perniciously eradicating all traces of Azerbaijani heritage in the region," the article reads.

After several years of complete disengagement and disinterest of the international community, this is the time when France plays an important role in resolving this conflict, and especially because, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, it should urge Armenia to respect international law and do everything to bring Yerevan to responsibility for its odious policy.

