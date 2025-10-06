French markets plunge after PM Lecornu steps down

The resignation is the latest step in a long-running political crisis in France, which has prompted the downfall of a number of prime ministers and roiled the nation’s assets. The key problem successive premiers have faced is having to pass a budget through a fractured parliament that includes unpopular spending cuts and tax increases to rein in the largest deficit in the euro area.

The resignation “plunges France towards the unknown,” said Luigi Buttiglione, founder of advisory firm LB Macro. “The French economy is poised to suffer from the unavoidable further loss of confidence by the business sector, thus impacting activity in the whole EU give the weight of France.”

The resignation came after President Emmanuel Macron named a broadly unchanged cabinet Sunday, which sparked an immediate backlash from opposition parties as well as his own supporters.

The country’s credit rating has twice been downgraded since Lecornu took office. Moody’s holds an Aa3 rating on France with a stable outlook, and is scheduled to next update on Oct. 24. S&P has an AA- assessment with a negative outlook ahead of its next review on Nov. 28.

“French government bonds will likely fall further from here as another prime minister succumbs to the lack of political will to tackle the deficit, raising the likelihood of another election to break the political deadlock.