French media publishes article of Azerbaijani journalist dedicated to the 3rd anniversary of Karabakh Victory

Famous French online media source Musulmans en France published an article of Azerbaijani journalist, political analyst Anastasia Lavrina dedicated to the 3rd anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in 44-Day Patriotic war. News.az presents the article in English:

On November 8, 2023, Azerbaijan celebrates the third anniversary of the Great victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. This year the victory military parade takes place in Khankendi, and the Azerbaijani flag flies over the entire Karabakh and along all borders. This became possible thanks to the courage of the people and the determination of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, who managed to build a strong army and develop wise diplomacy. The name of the Azerbaijani leader, as a man of his word, is forever inscribed in history in golden letters.

The year 2023 has become especially significant for the Azerbaijani people. It marks 100th birth anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, who laid the foundation for the development of independent Azerbaijan. In September of this year, after numerous unsuccessful negotiations, Azerbaijan finally restored its sovereignty as a result of successful anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh. Within just a single day, the army achieved its goal. The Armenian armed formations, illegally located on Azerbaijani lands, laid down their arms. The elimination of the illegal regime in Karabakh has removed the main obstacle to a more lasting peace in the region.

Such a significant event coincided with another important date. October marked 20 years since the first election of Ilham Aliyev. Then, back in 2003, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation and promised to defend the territorial integrity of the country. Throughout all these years, the head of state has surely moved towards his goal. Every initiative and every decision made served to liberate the ancestral Azerbaijani lands from occupation. The promise given to the people in 2003 was fulfilled.

Despite Armenia's ongoing military provocations over the years, Azerbaijan has demonstrated integrity at the negotiating table while strengthening its defense and army capabilities. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, formed thanks to the exceptional merits of national leader Heydar Aliyev, became a victorious army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Throughout the years, the basis of state budget expenditures has been military expenditures. Military equipment was purchased from many sources, new contracts were signed, joint military exercises were organized, and at the same time, Azerbaijan started to produce more than a thousand of its own military products.

The events of the last three years have become for many a clear example of what national unity and the army can lead to in the struggle for justice. This is exactly how the “Iron Fist” acted, completely defeating the enemy, demonstrating unity and strength. The whole world witnessed the glorious victory of Azerbaijan at the cost of the courage of heroic warriors.

Tens of thousands of people signed up to volunteer for the army. All citizens of the country, regardless of ethnicity and religion, showed unprecedented solidarity. Everyone was ready to defend the Motherland, because everyone knew that Karabakh is Azerbaijan and the time has come to expel the occupier from there. Representatives of all ethnic groups stood together, shoulder to shoulder, restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country through joint efforts.

In just 44 days, the Azerbaijani army, with its heroism and professionalism destroyed the armed forces of Armenia, and the myth of “great Armenia.” It was the war on the battlefield and the strategic information warfare. Every interview of President Ilham Aliyev to foreign media became a diplomatic success for Azerbaijan, because in all the answers of the head of state, specificity, determination and will, supported by the faith of the entire people, were fundamentally present. Finally, we managed to break through the long-term information blockade that the Armenian propaganda machine had built. All attempts to put pressure on Azerbaijan through international organizations were successfully prevented.

The trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia personified the capitulation of official Yerevan. This also became a lesson for many international organizations. During the conflict, Azerbaijan cooperated with all leading international organizations and prepared a legal framework for resolving the long-standing dispute. The UN General Assembly, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other organizations adopted resolutions in support of the inviolability of borders, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

However, four UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993, demanding the immediate and unconditional complete withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, remained on paper. No sanctions were imposed against Armenia - the occupier country. The OSCE Minsk Group, created with the goal of finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, also failed to cope with the task. Those responsible for the genocide in Khojaly, when 613 innocent residents were killed at once in one February night in 1992, were never brought to justice. Armenia carried out ethnic cleansing by brutally killing or expelling Azerbaijanis from their native lands. More than a million Azerbaijanis have been forced to live as refugees and internally displaced persons for almost 30 years. During this period, Armenia destroyed the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, erasing cultural monuments and the centuries-old history of the country from the face of the earth.

This was discussed a lot on international platforms, insisting on a peaceful resolution of the long-term conflict between Baku and Yerevan, but the problem could only be resolved through military means. Continuous Armenia's provocative actions and statements made war inevitable.

Three years later, more than ever, peace seems a reality. Azerbaijan is actively restoring the liberated territories. The regions are developing, the foundation is being laid for new economic projects, and former IDPs are returning to their lands in the status of a victorious people.

We remember every word President Ilham Aliyev said at that difficult but significant time. We say thank you for the great victory, which united the Azerbaijani people even stronger. Thanks to the efforts of our leader, today Azerbaijan is a free country, with a strong army, an independent economy and a united people!

