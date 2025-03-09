French media: Türkiye has become a crucial partner in weakening the EU

The French publication Le Monde stated that Türkiye has become an indispensable partner in weakening the European Union, News.Az informs via Haber Global.

It is especially noted that Türkiye has become the very actor that can cooperate with Russia and limit Moscow's influence in Syria.

Before the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Moscow limited Ankara's influence in Syria. Today, everything is completely the opposite.

In addition, it was emphasized that official Ankara positions itself as a key player in determining the future of Ukraine.

