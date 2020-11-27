French MFA confirmed all the harm and absurdity of Senate's resolution - head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the French Constitution, resolutions (rather than draft resolutions) adopted by the Senate are not binding on the government's response to them.

Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on international and interparliamentary relations, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az.

"But since this resolution was so mediocre, corrupt, and harmful for France itself, ithe country's Foreign Ministry had to declare both on the day of discussion and the next day that this paper makes no sense and it is impossible to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh. Thus, the Foreign Ministry confirmed all the harm and absurdity of what the senators did."

The head of the committee stressed that the event showed parliamentarism in France is completely rotten and does not serve the interests of even France itself.

"It is a very regrettable fact and after that I do not even know how I feel about any other decisions of the highest legislative body, which the French Senate calls itself. The senators simply had to work off the money they received. In addition, they had to show that they had "vengeance" on the Turks, even to the detriment of their country. From the point of view of someone who sits in the French Senate and sticks to his warm chair, the logic is quite clear. It is the logic of a corrupt person who thinks about his own narrow interests. And the whole world has seen it all," he concluded.

News.Az