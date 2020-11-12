French MP receives thousands of threatening messages from Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French MP received thousands of messages with threats from Armenians for defending Azerbaijan's position.

Vice-President of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group at the French National Assembly Jerome Lambert told about the work carried out during the battles in Karabakh to disseminate true information about Azerbaijan in the world, as well as on information struggle and propaganda work against the Armenian Diaspora in France.

He said he received more than 20,000 negative reviews and even threats from Armenians about a number of articles that he had published in the media and social networks.

News.Az