French police raid Arab World Institute in Lang probe

French police have searched the Arab World Institute in Paris as part of an investigation linked to former French culture minister Jack Lang and his past contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to prosecutors.

The search took place Monday as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged tax fraud involving Lang and his daughter Caroline. The probe was launched after documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice raised questions about financial matters connected to the case., News.Az reports, citing Reuters

France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) confirmed that the Arab World Institute was among several locations targeted in the operation. The institution, which promotes cultural and academic understanding of the Arab world, said it could not immediately comment on the search.

Lang stepped down earlier this month from his leadership role at the Arab World Institute, a position he had held since 2013. He previously served as France’s culture minister during the presidency of François Mitterrand.

Investigators are also examining correspondence between Lang and Epstein that reportedly took place between 2012 and 2019. Lang has denied all accusations connected to the investigation.

News.Az