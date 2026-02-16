South Africa reach Super Eights as Afghanistan defeat UAE

Afghanistan kept their own slim hopes alive with a tense five-wicket win in New Delhi, powered by an all-round performance from Azmatullah Omarzai. The 24-year-old starred with the ball, claiming 4-15 as the UAE posted 160-9, before guiding the chase with an unbeaten 40, News.Az report, citing foreign media.

Afghanistan reached 162-5 with four balls remaining, sealing their first win of the tournament and boosting their chances of advancing.

The result ensured that South Africa, semi-finalists in 2024, became the third team to book a Super Eights berth, joining the West Indies cricket team and co-hosts India national cricket team.

Despite the win, Afghanistan’s path to the next round remains complicated. They must secure a comprehensive victory over Canada in their final group match on Thursday and rely on other results to surpass New Zealand national cricket team for second place in Group C.

“Next game, you never know, it’s a T20 game. We’ll have to come up with a good brand of cricket, irrespective of the chances of making it to the Super Eights,” said Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan. “We want to make the country and our people proud and happy.”

New Zealand can confirm their own qualification and eliminate Afghanistan with a victory over Canada on Tuesday in Chennai.

In Monday’s match, Sohaib Khan top-scored for the UAE with 68, sharing an 84-run partnership for the third wicket with Alishan Sharafu, who contributed 40. Medium pacer Muhammad Arfan removed Ibrahim Zadran in the 14th over to leave Afghanistan at 97-4, shifting momentum toward the UAE.

However, Darwish Rasooli and Omarzai steadied the chase with a crucial 43-run fifth-wicket stand. Rasooli fell for 33 in the 18th over, but Omarzai held his nerve, striking the winning boundary to complete a hard-fought victory and keep Afghanistan’s campaign alive.