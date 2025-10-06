French politician calls on Macron to resign after Lecornu’s departure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Florian Philippot, the leader of the French nationalist party Les Patriotes, said President Emmanuel Macron should be the next to step down following Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation,News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"And now Lecornu has just resigned! Now it's Macron's turn!" the politician wrote on his X page, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, Lecornu submitted his resignation to Macron amid opposition criticism after the new government lineup was announced on October 5. The head of state accepted his resignation.

Thus, Lecornu's tenure as head of the cabinet was the shortest in the history of the Fifth Republic. He held this position for less than a month.

Previously, Michel Barnier held the record for the shortest tenure as head of government, resigning just over three months after his appointment in December 2024.

