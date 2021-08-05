French president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron held phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Aug. 5.

During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on regional issues and implementation of the provisions of the declaration in the aftermath of the trilateral declaration signed on November 10, 2020, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and strengthening stability and security in the region in the post-conflict period.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state also discussed the issues related to various areas of Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations.

News.Az

