Frenchman is suspected of raping 89 children in 8 countries over 55 years

A man in his 70s has been charged in France over the alleged rape and sexual assault of 89 minors across 8 countries, prosecutors say.

The suspect is accused of offences involving at least 89 victims in eight different countries, News.Az reports, citing Le Parisien.

The information was confirmed by the prosecutor in Grenoble, Étienne Mantot.

The man has been remanded in custody and faces multiple charges of rape. Prosecutors say he has also confessed to the killing of his mother and aunt, although details of those admissions have not been made public.

Investigators believe the alleged offences span nearly six decades, from the mid 1960s to 2023. The exact number of victims has not yet been established, the prosecutor’s office said.

Much of the information examined so far was reportedly drawn from documents written by the suspect himself and analysed by the Grenoble investigative unit since judicial proceedings began in January 2024. Authorities have cautioned that the full scale of the alleged crimes remains unclear, adding that the suspect’s background is still being established.

The case has emerged amid wider scrutiny in France of historic abuse allegations linked to educational institutions. Earlier this year, authorities announced the closure of the Catholic school Notre-Dame-de-Bettaram following allegations of abuse against students.

Among those who have previously spoken about their experiences at the school is Hélène Perlan, the daughter of former French prime minister François Bayrou.

The investigation into the current case is continuing.

