A grandmother sold her underage granddaughters to pedophiles in Brazil.

Law enforcement arrested 55-year-old Denise Moreno, a former school employee in São Paulo, on February 9, News.Az reports, citing Metropoles.

The woman is accused of creating an organized network for the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents. Moreno has three granddaughters, ages 10, 12, and 14. She controlled their daily routines and gave them to men for money for at least 10 years.

The investigation gathered evidence and testimony confirming that the girls were repeatedly handed over, always with the grandmother's consent. For example, one of the victims admitted to being gang raped at age 11. Prior to this, Moreno herself had sexual intercourse with three men simultaneously.

It was also established that the woman had an accomplice, identified as 60-year-old Sergio Antonio Lopez, a pilot for the Latin American airline Latam. He covered the expenses and threatened the victims, forcing them to introduce him to their classmates.

The man was detained on a plane before departure from Congonhas Airport in Rio. Simone da Silva was also arrested – child pornography was found on her phone. The investigation began last fall and is ongoing. Previously, a man in Abkhazia kidnapped a 14-year-old schoolgirl because he wanted to marry her.

He returned home with the child and told the girl's relatives that he intended to marry her. Law enforcement officers subsequently took the girl away, took her to the police station, and then handed her over to her parents.

News.Az