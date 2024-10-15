FT: Israel faces potential shortage of rocket interceptors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is grappling with a possible shortage of rocket and missile interceptors in its air defense system due to the prolonged conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as preparations for a potential escalation with Iran, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Experts and former military officials cited in the report indicate that while Washington is assisting Israel in addressing this issue, the country may soon need to prioritize which targets it defends.“Israel’s munitions issue is serious,” says Dana Stroul, an ex-US defense official. “If Iran responds to an Israel attack, and Hezbollah joins in too, Israel air defenses will be stretched.”Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries which produces missile interceptors, adds: “Some of our lines are working 24 hours, seven days a week. Our goal is to meet all our obligations.”

News.Az