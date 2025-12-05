Fuji TV secures exclusive F1 broadcast in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Formula 1 and Fuji TV have extended their partnership, making Fuji TV the exclusive broadcaster of F1 in Japan from 2026 through 2030. Coverage will include all practice sessions, qualifying, F1 Sprint events, and Grands Prix across Fuji TV’s broadcast, digital, and OTT platforms, including FOD.

Fans will also access F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium for the first time in Japan, offering onboard cameras, team radio, data, and behind-the-scenes content, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With 16.8 million Japanese fans and growing, the deal reinforces Fuji TV’s commitment to expanding F1’s presence in the country.

