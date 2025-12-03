Tickets now on sale for 2026 Azerbaijan Formula 1 GP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ticket sales have officially begun for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, News.Az reports, citing the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operating Company.

Tickets for the race weekend, set for September 24–26, are now available through the official website.

Fans can benefit from a special 20% discount via the BCC website and mobile app until December 15.

Supporters who purchase four-day tickets will receive the standard three-day grandstand access along with a pit-lane walk, giving them a chance to see their favourite F1 teams, drivers, and garages up close.

The 2025 race weekend drew 90,000 spectators, marking the highest attendance in nine years. With global interest continuing to climb, organizers are encouraging fans to secure their tickets early for the upcoming event.

BCC CEO Magsud Farzullayev said they are proud to launch ticket sales unusually early for the Grand Prix's 10th anniversary edition. He explained that the move reflects strong international demand and aims to help both local and foreign motorsport fans plan ahead for one of the season’s most anticipated races.

