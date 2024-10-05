G20 countries affirm support for Azerbaijan’s climate initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

The G20 countries have affirmed their support for Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency and the country’s climate initiatives.

At G20 Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting in Brazil, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov outlined the priorities of the country’s COP29 Presidency, News.Az reports.“At G20 Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting in Brazil, we talked about the priorities of the COP29 presidency, such as agreeing a new collective quantitative goal to meet the growing financial needs of developing countries on climate change and strengthening climate-related activities through effective carbon markets, as well as green energy initiatives that accelerate the energy transition,” Minister Shahbazov stated on X.“We brought to the attention Azerbaijan's commitment to inclusion and its willingness to work with all stakeholders to ensure the successful energy results of COP29. G20 countries expressed their support for Azerbaijan's COP chairmanship and initiatives,” he added.

