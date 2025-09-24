G7 Foreign ministers discuss imposing new sanctions on Russia

The top diplomats from the Group of Seven have considered the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian Federation, they stated in a joint declaration released following their meeting on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We underscored our ongoing commitment to work together to achieve a durable peace and a strong, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine, by continuing to coordinate with the United States to provide Ukraine with robust and credible security guarantees," the document, disseminated by the Canadian foreign ministry, reads.

"We discussed imposing further economic costs on Russia, including taking action against third country enablers. We welcome ongoing discussions between G7 Finance Ministers on further leveraging Russian Sovereign Assets to support Ukraine," the declaration noted.