Gabala to host 5th International Jam Festival

The fifth international Jam festival will be held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, on August 26, AzerTag reports.

The festival will be co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Gabala District Executive Authority, Azerbaijan National Culinary Center and National Culinary Association.

The festival will feature teams from over 25 countries as well as from 50 Azerbaijani districts.

President of the World Culinary Organization (WACS) Thomas Gugler will also join the festival.

News.Az

