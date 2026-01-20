Gaethje vs Pimblett set for UFC 324 interim title bout

Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion and the second fighter to ever hold the “BMF” belt, is aiming to capture his second interim title and strengthen his case for a full championship bout later this year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He most recently earned a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in March 2025, marking an important rebound following his last-second knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Pimblett enters the main event with a flawless 7-0 record in the UFC. He is coming off a stoppage victory over Michael Chandler, but now faces the toughest challenge of his career in Gaethje, widely regarded as one of the most ferocious strikers in the history of the sport. A victory for Pimblett would significantly intensify calls for him to challenge reigning champion Ilia Topuria.

“Ultimately it’s all cardio, I’m trying to get them tired, and when they’re tired, I can do anything I want to them. That’s where I’m trying to get this fight, that’s where I got the (Rafael) Fiziev fight, the (Michael) Chandler fight and fortunately for them, they were three round fights because if they were five round fights I would’ve hurt them badly.

“I really wanna get this kid specifically to those rounds and I specifically want to hurt this kid badly, so I’m excited… I can’t wait to f— this kid up, honestly. I’ve been telling myself he’s gonna hurt me so that I go to the most primal place that I can and when I go to that place I’m one of the most dangerous in the world,” Gaethje said.

“I have so many different ways to finish him and all he’s got is an overhand right. It’s just like fighting Chandler again. That’s the way I’m looking at this, it’s just like fighting Chandler again. He’s got one way to catch me, and I’ve got about 50 different ways to finish him. We all know what’s going to happen. It’s gonna be unbelievable. Once I win this, it’s just the start of the next journey,” Pimblett stated.

Gaethje is expected to target Pimblett’s lead leg immediately. Pimblett often utilizes a wide stance which is highly susceptible to the outside calf kick. By deadening Paddy’s lead leg, Gaethje aims to neutralize the movement Paddy used to close the distance against Michael Chandler. Gaethje will likely employ a high-guard, as Pimblett often leaves his chin high during lunging entries, allowing him to counter.

Pimblett may use “long-range” striking, utilizing his 3-inch reach advantage. He will look to use front kicks and jabs to keep Gaethje at bay, frustrating him into over-extending. Paddy’s greatest tactical weapon remains his transition game. He doesn’t rely on traditional double-leg takedowns; he thrives on “scrambles.” If Gaethje initiates a clinch or a throw, Paddy will look to “roll” with the momentum to snatch a guillotine or transition instantly to the back. This was seen in his finish of King Green.