Gala concert of "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival held in Shusha

The "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, which started in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, had a gala concert on May 10 in the Cidir Plain, News.az reports.

Art masters of the countries participating in the festival performed in the gala concert.

As part of the concert, the composition "Kharibulbul", the vocal-instrumental composition "Soz meydani" presented by the art masters of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, the compositions "Chahargah bahsi", "Afsana Turan", "Khalg Khazinasi" performed by the ensemble "Turkish World Virtuosos" and performances of participating countries, other colorful performances of dance groups were presented.

The gala concert ended with the composition "Odlar Yurdu Azerbaijan" performed by all participants.

