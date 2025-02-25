Galatasaray to report Fenerbahce manager Mourinho to FIFA, UEFA over ‘racist statements’

Galatasaray, leaders of the Turkish Süper Lig, announced they will "initiate criminal proceedings" and report Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho to FIFA and UEFA over what they describe as "racist statements."
The move comes after the two sides played to a 0-0 draw in a tense league match in Istanbul on Monday night.
Mourinho had welcomed the appointment of a non-Turkish referee, with Slovenian Slavko Vinčić chosen to officiate. After the match, Mourinho made a point of praising the referee, highlighting the fact he was not from Turkey.
"The performance of the referee was a top performance," Mourinho told his postmatch news conference.
"Anyone, not just from this country but also abroad, watched a big football match. I think the man responsible for that was the referee.