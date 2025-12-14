Galaxy S26 series designs surface after apparent Samsung software leak

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series early next year, and leaked renders have already surfaced from reliable sources, News.Az reports, citing the Android Authority.

Now, images of the upcoming Android flagships appear to have been revealed through Samsung’s own One UI 8.5 software.

We dug into Samsung’s One UI 8.5 software and found a couple of renders showing the Galaxy S26 series. The first render shows a phone with the codenames M1 and M2, while the second image shows a phone with the codename M3. confirm that M1 and M2 apply to the base Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus. Meanwhile, the M3 codename has been linked to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Check out the renders below. Previous leaks

The Galaxy S26/S26 Plus render broadly lines up with leaked renders by Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer. That means a vertically stacked rear camera system featuring three lenses in a camera island. The Galaxy S26 Ultra render also corroborates previously leaked OnLeaks imagery. That means three vertically aligned rear cameras in a camera island, along with two more sensors next to the main housing.

This isn’t the only Galaxy S26 series nugget we’ve uncovered in recent days. We also discovered references to Super Fast Wireless Charging and Super Fast Charging 3.0 in One UI 8.5, hinting at faster wired and/or wireless charging for the upcoming phones.

