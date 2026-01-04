Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy models point to a bigger-than-ever camera bump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appeared online this week, showing a redesigned rear panel with a single raised camera module, replacing the individual lens rings used since the S22 Ultra, News.Az reports, citing the Extrime Tech.

While the layout remains familiar, the camera bump looks thicker than before, potentially causing more wobble when the phone is placed on a flat surface.

The phone's frame is sleek, with rounded corners that follow the S25 Ultra's design approach. Reports indicate that the phone measures roughly 162.8 × 77.6 × 8.2 millimeters, making it slightly thinner than its predecessor. This, too, could cause the camera to stand out a bit more.

Leaks suggest that Samsung plans to maintain the 200MP primary sensor, plus a 50MP ultrawide and one or two 50MP telephoto cameras. The higher-resolution telephoto setup should offer better zoom and detail, with reports also mentioning improved lens coatings and 8K video support on telephoto lenses.

Inside, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in most markets, with some regions possibly getting an Exynos 2600 variant (though I find that unlikely). Rumors mention a larger vapor chamber to help keep temperatures in check, which the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 would warrant. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S26 series around February 2026.

