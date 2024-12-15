Gallant: Israel has established a clear path for airstrikes on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the operation carried out by the Israeli Air Force on October 26, 4 S-300 Air Defense Systems around Tehran were disabled, and there is currently no strategic defense around the Iranian capital, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in an interview with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, News.Az reports.

The former defense minister noted that a factory producing ballistic missile fuel was also hit in the same operation, which means that Iran will not be able to add a significant number of ballistic missiles to its arsenal in the next two years. Yoav Gallant said that the air strikes carried out by Israel on October 26 with the participation of 120 fighter jets created a “window for action against Iran.” Thus, Israel has now provided its fighter jets with a free corridor to strike Iran, as it has in Gaza and Lebanon, and can easily attack targets in Iran, as it has in Gaza and Lebanon. Therefore, the current US administration now sees an opportunity for coercive diplomacy against Iran on the nuclear issue.

News.Az