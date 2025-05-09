Gas explosion kills six in Uzbekistan's Samarkand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people were killed in a gas explosion in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, the regional emergency department reported on Friday.

The blast occurred in a residential building between late Thursday night and early Friday morning, causing the collapse of the building's concrete structures, said the department, adding that rescuers have retrieved six bodies from under the rubble, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

An investigation into the tragedy is underway while search and rescue continue at the scene, it said.

