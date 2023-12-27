Gas production in Russia down 8.5% in 11M 2023 — statistics

Russia’s natural gas production went down by 8.5% in January-November 2023 year on year to 479 bln cubic meters, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

In particular, gas production in November amounted to 49.2 bln cubic meters, up 1.9% year on year, and down 0.1% month on month.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production totaled 29.6 mln tons in 11 months, down 3.2% compared with the same period in 2022. In November, LNG production equaled 3 mln tons, 4.1% lower compared with November 202, and 1.7% above the figure in October 2023.

Associated petroleum gas production ticked up by 5.5% in January-November to 97.1 bln cubic meters.

News.Az