Gaza death toll rises as Israeli strikes continue

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 61 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, with more than 220 injured, amid ongoing Israeli attacks across the enclave.

According to the ministry, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed 65,344 people and wounded 166,795 since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

