Gaza death toll surpasses 64,700

The Health Ministry in Gaza has just released its latest daily report on casualties as a result of Israeli attacks across the besieged territory.

It said over the last 24-hour reporting period, the bodies of 72 people had been brought to hospitals in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Another 356 people were wounded, it added.

These figures bring the number of people killed in Israeli attacks since the start of the war to 64,718, with 163,859 wounded.

