Gaza militants fire rockets at S. Israel amid ongoing conflict
Xinhua
Fighters in the Gaza Strip fired about five rockets at southern Israel on Sunday afternoon, the Israeli military said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The rockets triggered air raid warning sirens in the city of Sderot and other communities near the Palestinian enclave. No injuries were reported.
In a statement, the military said that two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-rocket system, while the rest "likely fell in open areas."
This marked the second consecutive day of projectile fire from the besieged enclave as the Israeli onslaught continues. The two long-range rockets fired Saturday from Gaza toward the Jerusalem area were also intercepted.
Israel has been striking Gaza since last October, cutting off most food, medicines, gas and aid to the territory and killing at least 45,500 people, according to Gazan health authorities.
