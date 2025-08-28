Gaza’s Zeitoun left in ruins amid Israeli ground operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The southern part of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City has been completely destroyed, with no buildings left standing, following an Israeli ground offensive launched earlier this month.

According to Gaza’s Civil Defence, more than 1,500 homes have been demolished, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Overnight and into the morning, at least seven people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza. Among the casualties are a woman and her child in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

