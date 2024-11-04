Gazprom is supplying 42.1 million cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha transit point

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Gazprom spokesperson announced that the daily supply of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine stands at 42.1 million cubic meters, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Gazprom continues to supply Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory via the Sudzha gas pumping station [in the Kursk Region] in an amount approved by Ukraine. The volume is 42.1 mln cubic meters for November 3. A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected," he said.The volume stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on November 2.On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, where the Sudzha gas pumping station is located, came under a massive attack from Ukraine.The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries. In May 2022, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would suspend the flow of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka transit point due to force majeure as the company allegedly was unable to control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic. However, the Russian gas giant did not see any proof of force majeure.

News.Az