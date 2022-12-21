Gazprom to discuss Russian gas market development amid reduced external demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gazprom's Board of Directors will discuss the development of the domestic gas market amid lowered external demand at a meeting on December 27, the company said, News.az reports.

"The agenda of board of directors’ meeting includes the forecast for the development of the domestic gas market and its derivatives amid reduced external demand," the statement said.

The board of directors of the holding will also consider Gazprom’s draft updated digital transformation strategy.

News.Az