George Clooney slams White House "war crime" jab as infantile

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George Clooney has responded to the White House calling his acting a “war crime”, saying it was time for “vigorous debate” not “infantile name calling”.

American president Donald Trump has received widespread backlash for threatening to obliterate Iran in the hours before reaching a fragile ceasefire to pause the US-Israeli war on the country on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump declared on his Truth Social platform hours before his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face destruction.

News.Az